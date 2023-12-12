Your on a list if you search for the truth

To watch full video go here - https://rumble.com/v40ds6b-mike-in-the-night-e537-your-2024-prediction-show-your-call-ins-your-vison.html

National Security: Governments may argue that tracking citizens is essential for national security. Monitoring communications and activities can help identify and prevent terrorist threats, espionage, and other activities that pose a risk to the country.





Crime Prevention and Detection: Surveillance can aid in preventing and solving crimes. It can be used to monitor public spaces, deter criminal activities, and provide evidence for investigations.





Public Safety: In emergencies or public health crises, tracking individuals can be crucial for implementing effective responses. For instance, during a pandemic, authorities may need to trace contacts to contain the spread of a virus.





Cybersecurity: Governments may engage in monitoring digital activities to detect and prevent cyber threats. This includes tracking online communications to identify potential risks to critical infrastructure and national security.





Arguments against government tracking for safety:





Privacy Concerns: Critics argue that pervasive government surveillance infringes upon individual privacy rights. Citizens have the right to lead private lives without constant monitoring by the state.





Potential for Abuse: There's concern that extensive surveillance powers could be abused by those in authority. Unauthorized access to personal information or the use of surveillance tools for political purposes could undermine democratic principles.





Chilling Effects on Free Expression: Knowing that their actions are constantly monitored can have a chilling effect on individuals, potentially stifling free speech and inhibiting the expression of dissenting opinions.





Data Security Risks: Collecting and storing vast amounts of personal data raises concerns about data security. If not adequately protected, this information could be vulnerable to hacking or unauthorized access, leading to identity theft or other malicious activities.





Lack of Effectiveness: Some critics argue that mass surveillance may not be as effective as proponents claim. The sheer volume of data collected can make it challenging to identify genuine threats, potentially diverting resources from more targeted and efficient security measures.





