The StrengthCast Powershow: Another Great TRX Upper-Body Workout

Presented on US Sports Net by:

TRX Training

Free Shipping on all orders $99+. Receive your TRX Training Suspension Trainer shipped to you for FREE!

https://tinyurl.com/TRXTraining1023

Sportsline

Join SportsLine Pro and get Picks & Projections for Every Player, Every Game and All Sports. Become a Pro Member Today for only $10!

https://tinyurl.com/SportslinePro1023

and

The National Council on Strength and Fitness

Save $600 on Personal Trainer/Sport Nutrition

https://tinyurl.com/NCSF101523

On this week's show we bring you an awesome upper-body blast from our friends at TRX Training. In our trainer's corner, we illustrate why the focus on performance is far more important than putting the focus on just weight loss or aesthetics. Let's learn, grow, and prosper in health and all areas of your life. My God richly bless you!

Video credits

TRX Training - https://tinyurl.com/TRXTraining1023

NCSF - https://tinyurl.com/NCSF101523

Cool Sports & Talk

US Sports Net

http://www.USSportsRadio.net