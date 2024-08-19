The Next False Flag, ET Fractal Gene Correlation, Universal Mysteries Revealed | Babylon Burning #19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’re back! This time discussing the next wave of controlled false flag operations from cyber attacks to pandemic 2.0 we then dive deep on the fractal relationship between our spliced Human and ET genetic lineages and finally explore interdimensional insights on the nature of the Universe
