Pop star hospitalized by moderna VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1
634 views • 07/03/2023

Madonna Hospitalized
Found Unconscious In The USA
Madonna confirms that she took both shots of the Moderna vaccine, during the behind the scenes video of the Madame X Tour record mix.
https://twitter.com/megtirrell/status/1674389494936530945
https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1674175395132735489
https://www.facebookDOTcom/MadonnaLiteral
https://www.instagramDOTcom/madonnaliteral/

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
madonnamodernavaxx2x shots
