Pop star hospitalized by moderna VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Madonna Hospitalized
Found Unconscious In The USA
Madonna confirms that she took both shots of the Moderna vaccine, during the behind the scenes video of the Madame X Tour record mix.
https://twitter.com/megtirrell/status/1674389494936530945
https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1674175395132735489
https://www.facebookDOTcom/MadonnaLiteral
https://www.instagramDOTcom/madonnaliteral/
Mirrored - bootcamp