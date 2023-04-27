© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
QNFee Fake Vintage History Photos & Historical LIES Robert Scott Antarctica Expedition Race To The South Pole
QNFeeQNFee @QNFeehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfLUn5mYJmo&t
Wicked History : Race To The South Pole
https://rarehistoricalphotos.com/terra-nova-expedition-south-pole-pictures/
Rare photographs of Robert Scott's ill-fated expedition to the South Pole, 1910-1913