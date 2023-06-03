Quo Vadis





June 1, 2023

In this video we share Our Lord's Messages to Luz de Maria on World War III.





A world war has been among the warnings Luz de Maria has been receiving since way back in 2014, well before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 which many believe to be the likely trigger for another world war.





Two years before the invasion on Oct. 26, 2019. Saint Michael the Archangel told her: “The specter of war is moving from various points on Earth, distracting the children of God so that they do not remain attentive and are confused. ”





On Sept. 5, 2019, Saint Michael also told her: “People of God, war is still before you; it depends on a thought of a leader or some leaders of a power to act in anticipation, out of fear of being defeated, in order for this step to be executed, which will lead humanity to face the Third World War. ”





On December 28, 2014, Our Lord Jesus Christ said: “Beloved children, the rumors of war will not be rumors anymore. ”





And on July 4, 2014, Our Lord also told Luz de Maria: “The war is at a blink of an eye, only a word is needed for the war to involve all of humanity who is totally unaware of the events of this instant. ”





On November 11, 2016, the Blessed Mother told Luz de Maria: “Pray, the Third World War does not occur in an instant, as I have already mentioned, but it has already been in gestation and continues gestating until the instant when it will occur in fullness. ”





On March 13, 2016, the Blessed Mother also said: “There will be war: the great bloodletting of my children will exceed all expectations.





The atmosphere will be cirty because of the devils that fill it with so much of their impurity that it will fall on Earth with all its dirtiness and all the demonic freedom that man’s heart attracts with his irreverence and his rejection of all that is Divine. ”





Also the Blessed Mother on May 13, 2016: “ My children, the specter of war has stopped being specter; and you live the onslaught, only silent, through a war of words and threats that will become action:

The feared and announced Third World War. ”





Then from our Blessed Mother on April 16, 2018, this message: “Beloved children, evil needs the Third World War to be present in this generation in order to extinguish the greater part of Humanity.





Therefore I call you to be in constant prayer and that this prayer be action with the fulfillment of the ten commandments, especially of the first three commandments, to impart the blessing of knowing my Son to your brothers and sisters. ”





Also our Blessed Mother on Feb. 3, 2018: “As humanity you are hanging by a fine thread.





Great nations, which you know well, have made technological advances in the field of armaments: they have devoted themselves to preparing to defend themselves from possible attacks by other countries.





Because of so much advancement, previous wars that the humanity has suffered seem like a game with respect to the armaments of war that a great majority of countries have at this instant, although in smaller quantities than the great powers. ”





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRL_3lF7LFs