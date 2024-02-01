Assault Cops, as an Illegal Alien, and Communists will Release you With ZERO Bail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Illegal aliens from Venezuela, including one who has open assault and theft charges against him, attacked New York City policeman, and the Communistic district attorney, Alvin Bragg release them without bail. It is the same version of America and her values.
#NYC #alvinbragg #illegalaliens #border