REPORTER CUT TO SHREDS BY VAX INDUCED BREAST CANCER
174 views • 4 months ago

https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1921874033743646858

RPC journalist with cancer will undergo surgery in Paraná

Viviane Mallmann Dareli was diagnosed with breast cancer

Journalist Viviane Mallmann Dareli, presenter of the news program 'Meio-Dia Paraná', on RPC, in Ponta Grossa [PR], revealed live last Thursday [27] that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. "Before I went on vacation, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I've already started treatment. I'm going to have surgery and radiotherapy," she said.

Published on 2025-03-29, 11:24:23 Edited on 2025-03-29, 11:24:25

https://tnonline.uol.comDOTbr/noticias/parana/jornalista-da-rpc-que-esta-com-cancer-passara-por-cirurgia-no-parana-972892

###

vivimallmann

199w

A vaccinated couple doesn't want war with anyone ❤️ 🍀

vivimallmann

199w

Um casal vacinado não quer guerra com ninguém ❤️🍀

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CReVwtprLHG/

healthcancerbreast cancervaccine injurychemotherapymedicinebrazilchemoradiotherapyvaccine injury storiesviviane mallmannviviane mallmann dareli
