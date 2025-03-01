A Major Victory For PUTIN: Zelensky Suffered Unimaginable Humiliation In The U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As you may remember, two days ago, in one of my videos, I said that on Friday, a political clown and drug addict with experience, Volodymyr Zelensky, would visit the United States to meet with the current owner of the White House. It was assumed that this dead man walking and Donald Trump, would sign an agreement on rare earth minerals at this meeting. Back then, as you remember, I advised you to get comfortable and stock up on popcorn, as this meeting promised to turn into a real explosive show. And as time has shown, I was right again.........................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/