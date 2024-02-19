BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John 3:5 Mockers Stumped (1917 Code, Delayed Ensoulment, "Baptism Of Desire")
02/19/2024

0:00 Introduction

1:22 The Laws Of The Church Are Spotless

2:02 Delayed vs. Immediate Ensoulment

2:58 Catechism Of Trent On Delayed Ensoulment

4:06 St. Alphonsus Says Delayed Ensoulment Was Held By All

4:45 The Roman Ritual On Not Baptizing Certain “Monsters”

5:35 St. Alphonsus On Not Baptizing Certain “Monsters”

7:07 Various Popes On “Non-Animated” Fetuses

8:31 The Glaring Inconsistency Of “Baptism Of Desire” Supporters

9:41 The Issue Of Ensoulment Is Connected To Faith

13:26 The 1917 Code On Baptizing “Monsters” And Ensoulment

14:13 Canonists Says The Code “Corrected” The Roman Ritual

15:30 Prestigious Commentary Contains Revealing Statement

18:42 The Roman Ritual On The Necessity Of Baptism

19:29 Pope Paul V Promulgated The Roman Ritual

21:30 Benedict XIV On Errors In Various Documents

21:58 The 1917 Code Did Not Bind All

24:16 Equivocating On The Term “Universal”

27:51 The Case Of Honorius

28:50 The Decretals Of Pope Gregory IX

29:13 An Error In The Decretals Of Gregory IX

29:51 Bellarmine On Errors In Decretals

31:13 Two Of The Most Important Early Decretals On Baptism

31:41 Bellarmine On A Pope Issuing A Bad Command

32:34 St. Francis De Sales Supports The Point

32:58 Where The 1917 Code Is Not Spotless

34:18 Profession Of Faith At The Beginning

35:54 Divine Laws Retain Their Force

37:14 The Church’s Traditional Law Excluding The Unbaptized

42:35 Conclusion


This video contains a great deal of important information relevant to understanding Church teaching on infallibility and related matters. It carefully refutes the faulty arguments and false understanding of those who deny the necessity of baptism. It also presents various relevant passages, which were previously only available in Latin, in English for the first time. This is a must-see for those who want to properly understand Church teaching and defend the one true faith without compromise in our day.


The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/ensoulment-1917-code-canon-law-infallibility/


To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email


https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

biblechristianityfaithhistoryapocalypsepopecatholic churchpapacydoctrinecatholicism
