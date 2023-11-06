© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Nov 6, 2023
Have you been born again, and still struggle with identity and understanding the value of your faith? Listen to Rabbi Schneider, as he clearly explains why your faith is important and what your responsibility is as a Christian.
**********************************************
***** FIND JESUS ***** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
***** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER ***** https://djj.show/hb8
***** DONATE **** https://djj.show/7rn
**********************************************
Your Job as a Christian
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pAJguR6yQw