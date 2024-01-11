What Are You doing? - Dear Nebraska Puppet Guv

Dear, Nebraska Puppet Guv

What are you doing to stop illegals from invading the state?

Sincerely, Nebraskans who don't want illegals to invade the state





https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/dear-nebraska-state-senator?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcome=true





#nebraska #jimpillen #nebraska #governor #dearnebraska #puppetguv #guv #illegals #invade ##dearnebraskapuppetguv #lincoln incoln #huskers #gobogred #gbr #thegoodlife #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #unicameral #statecapital #visitlincoln #governorsmansion