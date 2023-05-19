FBI Whistleblower Chokes Up Detailing How FBI Took His Family's Clothes, Had to Ask Family for Hel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brietbart
May 19, 2023
An FBI whistleblower choked up Thursday at a U.S. House hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government while testifying about how the FBI took his family’s clothes and would not return them for weeks, forcing him to ask other family members for help.
