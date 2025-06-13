BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IRS finally re-started sending letters requesting tax returns -- still toothless threats!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
111 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 3 months ago

Starting in late 2024, the IRS began sending a massive number of letters to people across the 50 United States, asking them to file a Federal 1040 Income Tax confession form with the IRS—declaring under oath that they owe the IRS money. Naturally, these letters scare the people who receive them, and some of these Americans end up filing Federal 1040 Income Tax confession forms, confessing under oath that they owe the IRS money—confessions that are irreversible.

In this video, Peymon will show you why, according to federal tax laws, reality, and IRS practice, these toothless IRS letters are nothing to worry about. Peymon will also share with you what steps you can take to protect yourself if you are among the fewer than 1 in 1,000 non-filers the IRS actually pursues.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar tax1031 exchange
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy