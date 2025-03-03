It Is Now Donald J. Trump’s World - WELCOME TO THE MATRIX

Trump is building an entirely new and different administration this time. The lessons learned now reveal Trump’s determination of the success or failure of this nation. This session educates you on a few of those things that can impact your life. Today is the first day of the rest of your life, use it wisely.

When Americans ignore the wrong doings of our elected or unelected officials, it places them in a class with a bad name. It is still up to us, on the local level. I also hope that you will visit my Brighteon Response Page over at MinistriesOfHumanitarianCouncil.Org where likeminded people get together. I really do encourage you to reach out over on my response page.

Other tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html

https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract





& Our Response Page:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html

The 2005 ADFM Project:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html