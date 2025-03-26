BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Relic Conservative Media Just Doesn’t Get It
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
106 views • 5 months ago

The mainstream media, that festering swamp of self-righteous gatekeepers, has once again exposed its true colors. This time, it’s the so-called conservative stalwarts—outlets like The Wall Street Journal and National Review—leading the charge in a chorus of sanctimonious outrage. Their crime? Clutching their pearls over President Trump’s audacious move to dismantle relics of US-funded media outlets like Radio Free Asia, Voice of America (VOA), and their sort.

On Saturday, Trump ordered the termination of grants for Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, VOA, the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, the Open Technology Fund, and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks. And the reaction from these self-appointed arbiters of truth? A collective wail that this is a “retreat in the global war of ideas.” What unmitigated garbage...

SEGMENT 3: How Wokeism Hijacked Entertainment


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/relic-conservative-media-just-doesnt

25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechindependent journalismnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionhollywoodpodcastpropagandatruthentertainmentusamediamagawokeusagmneomarxismmainstream media biasvoamedia purgemedia gatekeeperswoke media exposedanti-globalist movement
