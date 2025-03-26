Relic Conservative Media Just Doesn’t Get It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The mainstream media, that festering swamp of self-righteous gatekeepers, has once again exposed its true colors. This time, it’s the so-called conservative stalwarts—outlets like The Wall Street Journal and National Review—leading the charge in a chorus of sanctimonious outrage. Their crime? Clutching their pearls over President Trump’s audacious move to dismantle relics of US-funded media outlets like Radio Free Asia, Voice of America (VOA), and their sort.
On Saturday, Trump ordered the termination of grants for Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, VOA, the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, the Open Technology Fund, and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks. And the reaction from these self-appointed arbiters of truth? A collective wail that this is a “retreat in the global war of ideas.” What unmitigated garbage...
SEGMENT 3: How Wokeism Hijacked Entertainment
ORIGINAL CONTENT:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/relic-conservative-media-just-doesnt
25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners: