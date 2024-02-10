Putin Ally's Military Shoots Down Israeli Missiles, Drones | IDF's Syria Strike 'Fails'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Syrian military thwarted Israel's aerial assault near the capital Damascus on February 9 amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. SANA reported, quoting a Syrian military official, that evil Israel fired missiles from the direction of illegally occupied Golan Heights, but Syrian air defense units shot down most of the missiles.