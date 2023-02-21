BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AMERICA UNDER GODS' JUDGMENT PART 2
REVELATIONS STUDIES
REVELATIONS STUDIES
02/21/2023

Communist Chinese balloon possibly used to drop EMP device over USA. Close to the end game maybe, and God's Judgment on America. People like statues with no discernment of the coming danger, and no preparation. Isn't it time to repent and call on God? Who knows, maybe He will have mercy and save America. When Babylon and Assyria came against Gods people [Israel] they simply trusted in their weapons of war, and for that they paid for it with their lives. Will America make the same mistake?

Keywords
biblereligionrevelation
