BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Evil rulers come and go, but judgment for unrepentance is sure! Prepare now to be Saved when Babylon Falls!
PastorRuth
PastorRuth
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 08/07/2023

Every evil empire throughout history has fallen. The West will be no different. If an evil nation and especially evil leaders turn their backs on God and spurn His commands, the LORD GOD will punish that nation. When the judgment begins it will appear to allow time for change as God in His grace gives opportunity to repent, then, if there is no repentance judgment will come. Make no mistake, do not wait, get right with God through salvation in Jesus Christ today. For one day sudden destruction will come, and then it will be too late. Make sure you are on GOD's side, for anyone in Satan's camp will perish along with the serpent dragon! Hope and trust in God through Jesus Christ as you only  Savior.

Keywords
biblegodpridejesuswarjudgementchaosleadersrepentprophetsrighteouskingsstandhumilityaliances
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy