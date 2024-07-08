BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Being Content in All Circumstances Gives Us Strength to Endure All Trials - Michele Howe
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 views • 10 months ago

How can we find happiness even when we are suffering in the midst of circumstances beyond our control? Author Michele Howe is a teacher and writer who addresses how important it is to dig deep into Scripture and learn more about God so that we can know how to find peace and strength to persevere amidst life’s struggles. Find time to spend with God - even if it’s just a few minutes each day. God will honor your time with Him, so make those minutes count! Strive to have a heart of gratitude, not grumbling. We should emulate the attitude of the apostle Paul, who suffered greatly, but learned to be content in all circumstances. Whatever we are dealing with - our response begins in our heart, so let’s give our hearts to God.



TAKEAWAYS


We would all like to be strong and independent but GOD alone is our strength and our redeemer


How good is God not to always give us the desires of our heart - He knows what we need and when we need it


Without Christ we have no hope


God is sovereign, even when you feel like your life is out of control



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

The Humble Life book: https://amzn.to/4cq8Os2


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHELLE HOWE

Website: https://michelehowe.wordpress.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MicheleHoweAuthor/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
christjesusscriptureteacherauthortina griffincounter culture mom showmichele howe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy