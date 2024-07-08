Being Content in All Circumstances Gives Us Strength to Endure All Trials - Michele Howe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How can we find happiness even when we are suffering in the midst of circumstances beyond our control? Author Michele Howe is a teacher and writer who addresses how important it is to dig deep into Scripture and learn more about God so that we can know how to find peace and strength to persevere amidst life’s struggles. Find time to spend with God - even if it’s just a few minutes each day. God will honor your time with Him, so make those minutes count! Strive to have a heart of gratitude, not grumbling. We should emulate the attitude of the apostle Paul, who suffered greatly, but learned to be content in all circumstances. Whatever we are dealing with - our response begins in our heart, so let’s give our hearts to God.
TAKEAWAYS
We would all like to be strong and independent but GOD alone is our strength and our redeemer
How good is God not to always give us the desires of our heart - He knows what we need and when we need it
Without Christ we have no hope
God is sovereign, even when you feel like your life is out of control
