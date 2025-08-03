BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Val Ackland 2025 Remake
Lightpath
Lightpath
33 views • 1 month ago

My brother Phil composed a new tune and published it on 26 July, our mother's birthday. As a result that I decided to get permission from my brother to add images of our mother to the tune. This is a mix of stills and early and late videos capturing pieces of her life from the earliest days to her last birthday at 82. We have greatly missed her prayers. 

brother mother birthday earliest days eighty two
