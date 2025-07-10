© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ENOCH AI is the only model that overrides Big Pharma bias, wokeism, and censored narratives—delivering raw, reality-based answers on vaccines, 9/11, economics, and more! While ChatGPT scores 12/100 on truth-based questions, ENOCH hits 87/100.
Watch the latest interview to see why thousands trust ENOCH for uncensored research!
#UnbiasedAI #TruthMatters #ENOCHvsChatGPT #FreeAI #AlternativeMedia #DeepDive
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport