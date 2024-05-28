🚨 Over 20 martyrs ascended as a result the IOF newly bombing tents of the displaced in Mawasi, west of Rafah. Dozens of others are wounded

(https://t.me/PalestineResist/41777)



Adding this....

🟢 Hamas:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

The continued zionist enemy’s targeting of the tents of displaced people west of Rafah, the perpetration of a new massacre (https://t.me/PalestineResist/41777) that claimed the lives of dozens of martyrs and wounded just moments ago, and its persistence in defying the decisions of the International Court of Justice through its decision to directly and intentionally target the largest number of civilians places the entire world before a legal and ethical responsibility to stand against this criminal policy and the state of frenzy and thirst for killing and bloodshed, and the state of disregard that turns its back on all human values, international decisions, and judicial institutions.

The international community, the Security Council, and the International Court of Justice must urgently move to take a clear and decisive decision to stop these blatant violations of international laws, protect innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, and hold the war criminals among the zionist occupation leaders accountable for their continuous heinous crimes.

Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas

Tuesday: 20 Dhu al-Qi'dah 1445 AH

Corresponding to: 28 May 2024 CE