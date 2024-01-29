Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John Pilger Tribute to Julian Assange (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
42 views
Published a month ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Consortium News at:-

https://youtu.be/ShEtWzh3kPs?si=zA6B77T40cGZdibB 4 Jan 2024"I made this film with the late John Pilger back in 2011. It was his tribute to Julian Assange, another brave Australian who gave people the information that empowered them to act."Cathy Vogan, Consortium News

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
free speechprotestabortionukarrestassange1984orwellianpro-lifetyrannythought policebirminghamfree thoughtover-reachpilger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket