Israeli military is intensifying its terrorist large-scale operation against the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas - Bulldozing, homes, bldgs - part 2

The Israeli military is intensifying its terrorist large-scale operation against the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas.

- The occupation actions involve extensive vandalism of streets, damage to infrastructure, and the demolition of homes.

- Earlier this morning, the Tulkarm Battalion reported that its commander, "Abu Shujaa’," along with four other fighters, were martyred in a prolonged battle with Israeli special forces and border guards.

- The Israeli forces are rotating units and sending reinforcements throughout the day to both Jenin and Tulkarm, while the intensity of the fighting in Tubas has decreased, with fewer forces present in the city.

- In response, Palestinian resistance factions have announced a wide range of operations against the invading troops, including close-quarters combat and the detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).