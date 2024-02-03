Observations by an INSIDE MAN

https://danhappel.com/deep-state-influencers-inside-the-beltway/

Guest: Todd McKinley ~ Understanding the political movements behind the march to globalism is essential to understanding anti-Trump hatred.

Todd McKinley grew up in an America that still believed in itself and American exceptionalism; at least that is what he and his family thought they believed.

Like so many of us, they didn't realize just how deeply embedded and determined the enemies of America were, but a career as a professional soldier in Iraq/Afghanistan, with a stint as a military liaison inside the Obama/Biden White House, and then working as a Staff Associate/and Re-Election Staff Leader inside the Trump White House opened Todd's eyes to the overwhelming audacity of the Deep State influencers inside the beltway.