Karin McLeod Ph.D. UFO Hearings, Mantis ETs, Human Hybrids, New Abilities after ET Contact

Karin McLeod, a professional coach and consciousness researcher, discussed her experiences and insights on UFO hearings, Mantis ETs, and human hybridization. She emphasized the importance of mainstream media coverage on UAP and the need for positive, non-threat-based narratives. Karin shared her personal experiences, including missing time incidents and a significant encounter with a light being. She believes in the existence of Mantis beings and the possibility of human hybridization programs. Karin also highlighted the evolution of human consciousness and the potential for positive extraterrestrial influences, suggesting that humanity is moving towards a higher level of awareness and inter-dimensional connection.

Outline

Introduction and Guest Overview

• Brian introduces the guest on November 25, 2024, Karin McLeod PhD, highlighting her background in coaching, counseling, and consciousness research.

• Karin McLeod PhD is described as a professional coach and counselor who helps people work through past trauma and negative belief systems using a quantum healing approach.

• Karin is also a contactee of light and energy beings and is involved in EXO consciousness groups exploring the presence of non-human intelligence.

• Karin McLeod discusses the long-awaited House hearing and Senate briefing on UAP, expressing her belief that it is a significant step towards mainstream media coverage.

Extraterrestrial Mantis Beings

• Karin McLeod shares that she has not had personal experiences with Mantis beings but acknowledges that many people have.

• She believes that different types of beings could exist in a multiverse and that experiences with these beings are real to those who have them.

• She emphasizes the importance of curiosity and openness to different perspectives in exploring these topics.

Human Hybridization Program

• Karin McLeod discusses the abduction phenomenon and the work of researchers like John Mack, David Jacobs, and Karla Turner.

• She highlights the complexity and multifaceted nature of the abduction phenomenon, suggesting that it could be both physical and inter-dimensional.

• Karin shares her mixed reaction to the hybridization program, acknowledging the various theories about its nature and intent.

• She emphasizes the importance of understanding the intentions of extraterrestrial beings and the potential for both positive and negative outcomes.

Karin's Personal Contact Experiences

• Karin recounts her first experience of missing time at age five in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, which she later realized might have been a missing time experience.

• She describes a second experience at age 15 in Mazatlan, Mexico, where she and her friend had a blank memory of being abducted by two men and then found themselves across town.

• Karin shares a recent experience in 2020 where she saw a large orange sphere with plasma-like properties, which led to a scientific download about quantum theory and mechanics.

• She describes an encounter with a light being in her bedroom, which led to the confirmation of her daughter's pregnancy and a sense of being identified by a higher lineage.

New Abilities and Lineage

• Karin discusses the new abilities she has developed since her experiences, including a heightened sense of consciousness about other life forms and a connection to nature.

• She shares that she now has a stronger connection with her grandson, whom she believes might be a star seed or higher realm being.

• Karin explains that her experiences have led her to believe that she is part of the angelic realm and that this identification has protected her from negative experiences.

• She emphasizes the importance of curiosity and openness in exploring these experiences and the potential for positive evolution.

Gradual Disclosure and Future Generations

• Karin and Brian Ruhe discuss the gradual disclosure of extraterrestrial information and the role of different generations in pushing for transparency.

• Karin mentions the importance of integrating this information into existing belief systems and the potential for a positive evolution of humanity.

• They discuss the role of social media and global connectivity in facilitating the spread of information and the potential for mass experiences to catalyze disclosure.

Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks

• Karin expresses her appreciation for the opportunity to discuss these topics and the importance of having conversations about the possibilities.

• She highlights the need for more curiosity and less fear in exploring the reality of extraterrestrial life and its potential impact on humanity.

• Karin and Brian discuss the potential for future discussions and the importance of continuing to explore these topics with open minds.

• The meeting concludes with expressions of gratitude and well-wishes.