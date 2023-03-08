VP Harris & Resident Biden Imprisoned more Black Men than any other politician in History.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel criticizes the left's hypocrisy in electing the two people most responsible for locking up black individuals:
"Kamala Harris, when she was the AG of California, imprisoned more black men than any AG in the state's history.
Joe Biden passed the 94' crime bill, which imprisoned more black men for crack possession than any crime bill in history." @Timcast
