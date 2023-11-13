BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Midnight Ride: Disclosure: 7 FT Tall Face Peeling Aliens Reported in Peru- LIVING DEAD!!!
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
211 views • 11/13/2023

#nystv#fojcradio

#midnight

#ride

#davidcarrico

#jonpounders

#giants

#aliens

#livingdead

#peruvian


#LiveChat #Replay

Wednesday Night 11/8/2023

7PST, 8MST, 9CST, 10EST

Peruvian news reports, and natives to the area all report the possibility of 7ft tall alien like life forms peeling human faces off as they ravage villagers. Apparently, the story has been so believable that they have sent military response to check on the situation. Is this the South American Return of the dead?

Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org


Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV

#nystv


Tonight's sponsors:

Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com


Midnight Ride Hats, Mugs and Books

https://trutherfit.com/


FOJC

https://www.fojcradio.com


Jon and Stephanie Pounders

https://www.patreon.com/PoundersFamily


Shared from and subscribe to:

Now You See TV

https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV


aliensnystvgiantsrideperuvianmidnightfojc radioliving deaddavidcarricojonpounders
