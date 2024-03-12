432 Hz music Melonga from Astor Piazzolla AND Phönixe pic: Sirina i guiatrra Mermaid with guitar hologram from mi 1,5 m the biggest holoogram on earth with coutum !

TEXT IS IN ENGLISH AND GERMAN LANGUAGE



Ich danke den Freunden von Astor Piazzolla

ÜBUNG 432 Hz classic latin guitar music

Melonga from Astor Piazzolla in combination with Phönixe

deutsch: Die Phönixe haben eine vielfältige Symbolik hinter dem ein Mythos der Transformationen stehen, auch für uns Menschen, für unsere Seelen. Die PHönixe haben ein Ziel, nämlich in den Kosmos zu fliegen. Irgendwie steht das auch für den Menschen mit seiner Technik- Aber hier beginnt die Dramatik auch des Stückes selber. Die Phönixe kämpfen , ja fliehen und entkommen im Stück. Und es endet auch gut, wenn auch dramatisch. Steht das auch für Deutschland und andere westliche Länder ? Der Transhumanismus geht einher mit absoluten inhumanen pharmazeutischen Produkten, die allzeit angepriesen werden über die Massenmedien und Politikern, die während der Pandemie, die Menschen mit nutzlosen Masken versehen haben und Menschen töten ! Alles auch über technische Erneuerungen, wie HAARP, Chemtrails, Massen Ein und Auswanderungen...... ein komplettes CHAOS also. Die menschliche Seite und die Seele geht flöten und wird durch pharmazeutische Produkte geschädigt. (Physis, Bios, Psyhe und Pneuma) Es handelt sich also um einen SEELENKAMPF, den die Phönize in meinem Stück verkörpern ! Es ist auch euer Kampf ! Denn ihr seid die Phönize !





engl. The phoenixes have a multifaceted symbolism behind the myth of transformation, also for us humans, for our souls. The phoenixes have a goal, namely to fly into the cosmos. Somehow this also symbolises man with his technology - but this is where the drama of the play itself begins. The phoenixes fight, indeed flee and escape in the play. And it ends well, albeit dramatically. Does that also stand for Germany or other western States ? Transhumanism goes hand in hand with absolute inhumane pharmaceutical products, which are constantly being advertised via the mass media and politicians who, during the pandemic, have provided people with useless masks and are killing people! Everything also about technical innovations, such as HAARP, chemtrails, mass immigration and emigration...... a complete CHAOS. The human side and the soul are being destroyed and damaged by pharmaceutical products. (Physis, Bios, Psyhe and Pneuma) So it is a SOUL FIGHT that the Phoenicians embody in my play ! It is also your fight ! Because you are the Phönize !



