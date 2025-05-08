NEMESIS SYSTEM, SOLAR STORMS, CERN DISRUPTING SHUMAN RESONANCE, HUMAN RESONANCE & DNA - RBTV53

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelations BEYOND THE VEIL 53
Links:
US has a $21 trillion underground network for only the wealthy to hide out in a ‘near-extinction event,’ official says
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/underground-city-secret-bunker-bush-official-b2745199.html
Scientists Say They May Have Spotted a Huge Hidden Planet Deep in Our Solar System
https://futurism.com/hidden-planet-deep-solar-system
Solar Flares Cause Earth's Atmosphere to Pulse
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/solar-flares-cause-earths-atmosphere-to-pulse/ar-AA1DR8Rb?ocid=BingNewsSerp
NASA Issues Geostorm Alert After Massive Solar Flare Detected
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/nasa-issues-geostorm-alert-after-massive-solar-flare-detected/vi-AA1Eb7Gm
Internal Glory Shall Be Revealed - Dreams and Visions
3/7/2012
https://theappearance.com/new-page-55.htm
Influence of electromagnetic fields on the circadian rhythm: Implications for human health and disease
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10105029/
Analysis of the effects of geomagnetic storms in the Schumann Resonance station data in Mexico
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1364682618306916
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064