NEMESIS SYSTEM, SOLAR STORMS, CERN DISRUPTING SHUMAN RESONANCE, HUMAN RESONANCE & DNA - RBTV53

Revelations BEYOND THE VEIL 53





Links:





US has a $21 trillion underground network for only the wealthy to hide out in a ‘near-extinction event,’ official says

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/underground-city-secret-bunker-bush-official-b2745199.html





Scientists Say They May Have Spotted a Huge Hidden Planet Deep in Our Solar System

https://futurism.com/hidden-planet-deep-solar-system





Solar Flares Cause Earth's Atmosphere to Pulse

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/solar-flares-cause-earths-atmosphere-to-pulse/ar-AA1DR8Rb?ocid=BingNewsSerp





NASA Issues Geostorm Alert After Massive Solar Flare Detected

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/nasa-issues-geostorm-alert-after-massive-solar-flare-detected/vi-AA1Eb7Gm





Internal Glory Shall Be Revealed - Dreams and Visions

3/7/2012

https://theappearance.com/new-page-55.htm





Influence of electromagnetic fields on the circadian rhythm: Implications for human health and disease

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10105029/





Analysis of the effects of geomagnetic storms in the Schumann Resonance station data in Mexico

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1364682618306916









Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net





Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2





Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance





Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance





Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/





Contact Info:





Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064



