Kevin J. Johnston Shows An Incredible and Amazing House For Sale in Costa Rica with Infinity Pool and View of Ocean!

www.KevinJJohnston.me

ID: 00-5795 Type: House Town: Ojochal

4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4500 Sq ft

2021 11129 m2 2.75 Acres 1.11 Hectares

Step into your Costa Rica dreams in this spectacular four-bedroom home in Ojochal, Costa Rica. Extremely well-built and checking off every high-end detail, this masterpiece home is a nod to everything that is the most dependable and elegant in Costa Rican tropical architecture. Ojochal’s real estate market has never seen a house like this before – it is simply the best property available for sale in this fast-growing Southern Zone town.

A beautiful interlocking brick driveway leads up to the luxurious single-story structure. Perched at the top of a secluded 360°-view ridge, this property drinks in the panoramic sunrises and sunsets from all angles.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has two wings, each with a master suite and guest bedroom. The two wings of the home are separated by a great room, which has expansive frameless glass doors on both sides that are perfect for enjoying the panoramas of the Pacific Coast to the west and the Talamanca Mountains to the east. These all-weather sliding glass doors are designed to withstand local tropical conditions without compromising your view, and their ease of use allows you to take in the endless cool breezes at every opportunity.

The striking interior design of the home is subtle and inviting in its nature-inspired color palette that features lavish stone and wood detailing throughout the home. Fabulous art adorns every area, fitting seamlessly with the notched layout of the home and the custom-built furniture. Box beam ceilings with custom wood inlays complete the look of the tall and spacious rooms, adding a warm, subtle glow to the sublime indoor spaces.

Great Room And Terrace

An enchanting kitchen is the showpiece of the cavernous great room. Finished in a muted, elegant style, the gentle earthy palate of the quartz countertops, porcelain tile backsplash, and stone-colored European cabinetry make an exceptional frame for mammoth picture windows that let in the vibrant tropical views. The giant one-slab quartz island with an ocean-view breakfast bar is in an unparalleled position to serve as the beating heart of your home.

The adjoining living room is lush for lounging and enjoying movies or for taking in the expansive ocean and mountain views from the shadiest, breeziest, and most comfortable location on the property. Plush sectional couches allow you to sink in and enjoy a great book in this fantastically breezy location that needs no A/C or fans. This is the perfect home design to capture the natural airflow of this hilly environment both day and night.

The steel roof has a vast overhang that creates an enormous outdoor living area featuring a second kitchen with a large grill and beverage refrigerator with ice maker. Ample seating in various outdoor locations around the property provides different experiences with each offering its own unique vantage point of the dynamic 360 views in comfort and style. The 54-foot infinity pool with Baja ledge lets you swim laps or relax and feel like you are embarking on a dip in the Pacific, taking in the vastness of the horizon.

Private Bedrooms

The broad layout of the house makes it feel like every space is its own enclave. Two large master bedrooms edge the lengthy home, each with its own unique design. These two primary bedrooms feature private terraces with ocean and mountain views from every part of the suite as well as the stunningly elegant bathrooms adorned with subdued luxuries like spacious ocean-view showers and flattering backlit mirrors with adjustable LED lighting.

The two additional guest rooms are entirely separated from the main bedrooms in the North and South wings through clever architectural design for maximum privacy. Solid concrete construction also aids in creating sound isolation between spaces. The large guest rooms feature built-in closets and towering mountain-view windows. There are two grand guest bathrooms in this seamlessly finished home.

Additional Details

The 2.75-acre property features ample parking that makes hosting a breeze. There is a double carport plus three additional outdoor spots and an extra-wide driveway for easy turning around. The impeccably landscaped grounds are packed with mature tropical plants that flower and fruit year-round, as well as numerous green spaces and fantastic terracing and water drainage for easy property maintenance.