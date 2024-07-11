❗️⚡️Vladimir Putin announces that in the future BRICS might form its own parliament.

Adding:

Statements by Peskov on the NATO Summit and Ukraine

➡️NATO's military infrastructure is constantly moving towards Russia's borders.

➡️NATO has once again confirmed its essence as an alliance created to maintain confrontation and is, de facto, fully involved in the conflict around Ukraine.

➡️NATO's actions at the summit will require Russia to take measures to contain the alliance.

➡️NATO's expansion into Ukrainian territory is an unacceptable threat to Russia's security.

➡️Russia's adversaries in Europe and the US are not supporters of peace and dialogue regarding Ukraine, as evidenced by the declaration adopted at the summit.

➡️There are leaders in the West who hold an objective view on Ukraine.

➡️There is currently no concrete substance regarding the possibility of Kiev holding a second "peace conference."





