Jho Low paid Pras Michel seventy to eighty million and Elliott Broidy two or three billion dollars on behalf of the CCP. Where did this money come from? It's from Miles' family trust in Hong Kong
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0 view • 03/12/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2b1q7xaf35

2023.03.10 Jho Low paid Pras Michel seventy to eighty million and Elliott Broidy two or three billion dollars on behalf of the CCP. Where did this money come from? It's from Miles' family trust in Hong Kong. The stocks plus assets in the trust were nearly 100 billion USD. Sun Lijun, Liu Yanping, Meng Jianzhu and Wang Qishan took the money for themselves in the name of handling Miles' case.

刘特佐代表中共給Pras Michel七八千万美金，给Elliott Broidy两三百亿美金，这钱是哪來的呀？都是七哥家族在香港基金的钱，资产股票加起來将近一千亿美金。孙力军、刘彦平、孟建柱还有王岐山把很多基金、股票的钱以办案为名，窃为己有。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
