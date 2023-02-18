Prophecy Update 2023: Judgment and Persecution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Mena Lee Jones
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophecy-update-2023/
Prophetess Mena writes, "And I’m coming to you because, like I do every other time, I have a Word actually I would like to share with you. I actually have several things that I would like to share with you about this particular season.
And in addition to that, we will be going over a Scripture that The LORD has given me for The Body of Christ for The Church."