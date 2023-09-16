Kim Jong Un has arrived in Vladivostok. First he visited the Airfield in Knevichi where he was Shown Aircrafts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Jong Un has arrived in Vladivostok. First he visited the airfield in Knevichi where he was shown:
➡️ Three strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3
➡️ Su-34, Su-30SM, Su-35S fighters
➡️ Su-25SM3 attack aircraft
➡️Hypersonic missile system "Dagger"
➡️ Long-haul passenger aircraft Tu-214
Together with the Defense Minister Shoigu he visited the "Michail Shaposhnikov" frigate.