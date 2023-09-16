BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kim Jong Un has arrived in Vladivostok. First he visited the Airfield in Knevichi where he was Shown Aircrafts
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
67 views • 09/16/2023

Kim Jong Un has arrived in Vladivostok. First he visited the airfield in Knevichi where he was shown:

➡️ Three strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3

➡️ Su-34, Su-30SM, Su-35S fighters

➡️ Su-25SM3 attack aircraft

➡️Hypersonic missile system "Dagger"

➡️ Long-haul passenger aircraft Tu-214

Together with the Defense Minister Shoigu he visited the "Michail Shaposhnikov" frigate.

steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley
