RV Buyers Update: Recent interesting developments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvbuyersupdate
A few things have changed when it comes to this Spring's RV buying/selling season. I'm seeing an uptick in buying activity - to a point where it ALMOST looks like a sellers market.
BUT... will it last? Check my thoughts at
https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvbuyersupdate
And... I welcome your thoughts!