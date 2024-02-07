Ted Cruz calls upon McConnell to Step Down; Sen. Mike Braun reacts.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ted Cruz calls upon McConnell to step down. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., reacts to Sen. Ted Cruz's call for the senate minority leader to resign, the border and appropriations bills as well as the House's failed Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment vote