Business Growth | Discover How Clay Clark Coached Living Water Irrigation from $300,000 to $4.1 Million In Total Annual Sales (See Thousands of Clay Clark Case Studies At ThrivetimeShow.com)

STEP 1 - Create a Website That Is Canonically / Google Compliant
STEP 2 - Optimize the Google Map of the Client
STEP 3 - Create the Most Original HTML Content On the Internet Related to the Keywords That the Client Wanted to Dominate
STEP 4 - Gather the Most Objective Google Reviews from Real Clients
STEP 5 - Launch Advertisement with a Compelling No-Brainer Offer
STEP 6 - Track the Results
STEP 7 - Conduct the Group Interview Every Week
STEP 8 - Conduct a Daily Huddle
Time Flies: U.S. Adults Now Spend Nearly Half a Day Interacting with Media - https://www.nielsen.com/insights/2018/time-flies-us-adults-now-spend-nearly-half-a-day-interacting-with-media/
Daily Key Performance Indicators Needed to Run a Successful OXIFresh.com Franchise
STEP 1 - You must gather objective Google reviews from happy clients
STEP 2 - Interview potential employees at the same time every week
STEP 3 - You must never turn off your online ads
STEP 4 - Never stop tracking your key performance indicators
STEP 5 - You must conduct a daily huddle with team to make sure that they are following the system
STEP 6 - You must never stop training your people to provide excellent service
85% of Employees Lie On Resumes -
https://www.inc.com/jt-odonnell/staggering-85-of-job-applicants-lying-on-resumes-.html
75% of Employees Steal from the Workplace - https://www.forbes.com/sites/ivywalker/2018/12/28/your-employees-are-probably-stealing-from-you-here-are-five-ways-to-put-an-end-to-it/?sh=4c5bb5153386
Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail Within 10 Years - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html
Why Do 96% of Businesses Fail By Default? Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html
