Nepal, the authorities decided to ban social networks, after which Gen Z staged a protest - PM has resigned

In Nepal, the authorities decided to ban social networks, after which Gen Z staged a protest.

During the protests, 19 people died.

Currently, the Nepalese army is evacuating ministers from their residences by helicopters.

The Gen Z themselves stormed the government complex in Kathmandu and set fire to the parliament building, and the Prime Minister of Nepal resigned just to be safe.

The average age of the protesters, according to Nepalese media, is 15-25 years old.

More info: Zoomers in Nepal set fire to the residence of the country's president, as well as attacked the office of the attorney general and the district court of Kathmandu. They took case materials from them and set them on fire.

Protesters severely beat the head of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former prime minister.

Thumbnail the building ingulfed in fire.

Adding Update: Nepal’s “Gen Z Revolution” Escalates

Unrest in Nepal has intensified. Protesters have beaten the country’s foreign minister and former prime minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, who appeared bloodied in video footage. Several officials have already fled abroad, but demonstrators continue to hunt remaining representatives of the government.

What’s Known So Far:

22 dead in the riots, according to India Today.

The Russian Embassy in Nepal advises tourists not to rush out of remote mountain regions. The number of Russians in the country remains unclear.

In India’s border areas, authorities have raised their alert level due to the violence spilling over from Nepal.

Protesters demand that Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah be appointed acting prime minister.

Several prisoners escaped from a police station in Kathmandu during the chaos.