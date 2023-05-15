Pastor Todd Coconato on Bill Martinez LIVE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen as Bill Martinez talks with Pastor Todd about the warnings for the US dollar, the one world government, and the spiritual significance of these times!
billmartinezshow.com
------------------------------------------------------------
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give