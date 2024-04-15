THE MONEY HAS GONE WHERE..? | 4-15-2024

Show #2130





Show Notes:





Rand Paul Puts Mike Johnson on Blast: 'Lost All His Principles' : https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/rand-paul-puts-mike-johnson-on-blast-lost-all-his-principles/ar-BB1lBQfS





Mike Johnson Caves To Deep State And Democrats On FBI Spy Power Reauthorization: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/mike-johnson-caves-to-deep-state-and-democrats-on-fbi-spy-power-reauthorization/ar-AA1lg3tj





Pastor Mark Driscoll Gets Kicked Off Stage for Criticizing ‘Strip-Show-Like Performance’ at Megachurch Event (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/pastor-mark-driscoll-gets-kicked-stage-criticizing-strip/





Louisiana House Passes Bill That Requires All Schools Receiving State Funds To Display 10 Commandments Inside Classrooms: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/louisiana-house-passes-bill-that-requires-all-schools/





AIPAC: https://www.aipacpac.org/

Track AIPAC: https://trackaipac.com/





The methods, progress, and menace of the communist machine — A WARNING FROM 1958!: https://rumble.com/v3lu24q-the-methods-progress-and-menace-of-the-communist-machine-a-warning-from-195.html





Saturday night LIVE: https://coachdavelive.com/event/snl





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





