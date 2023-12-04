BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 4.12.2023 GREATEST ENEMY is from WITHIN. CCP weaponized GOV against Patriots. Milley out, Social Media attacks. PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • 04/13/2023

LT of And We Know


Apr 12, 2023


President Trump was on Tucker Carlson exposing the deep state once again. I like this because it provides a constant influx of information to the folks who normally don’t pay attention. Many disasters have occurred in our food industry, the WOKE agenda is on overtime and we all need reminders of the JAB.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/


Tucker: do you think Biden will stay in the race - Trump: I don’t think he can https://t.me/MistyG17/29292


President Trump says that the employees at the courthouse were crying when he went to New York to be arraigned. https://t.me/MistyG17/29296


😭NOOOO YOU CAN'T arrest journalists even when they're caught red-handed obtaining classified info! https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4872


They have been lying about the Ukraine war saying that Russia was invading but they don’t tell you the entire story. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/42500


JUST IN: Arizona GOP Sheriff Mark Lamb has filed FEC paperwork to run for the Arizona Senate in 2024. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/42468


WATCH: CNN panelist defends Dalai Lama asking young boy to suck his tongue https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/37099


With the sexualisation of children part of "policy" within mainstream education, one leader in the education system stresses "Don't send a letter home to say your going to embark on this work" https://t.me/The_Storm_Q17/4853


xplosion at South Fork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt Texas last night. The fire spread into the dairy cow holding pens, https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117759


BREAKING 🚨Massive fire breaks out in a facility that is used for recycling and stores plastic and other material in Richmond, Indiana; evacuation orders issued. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117760


Sen. Hawley: "The FBI did in fact try to infiltrate churches. The Attorney General misled Congress. And this administration is treating Christians like criminals." https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117756


In 2019, the number of fires at all manufacturing or processing plants in the US topped 5,300—nearly 15 a day. Additionally, more than 2,000 fires occurred in agricultural, grain and livestock, and refrigerated storage facilities, which could all include food processing operations. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36446

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hsxyu-4.12.23-greatest-enemy-is-from-within.-ccp-weaponized-gov-against-patriots..html


Keywords
trumppresidentdeep statevaccinepatriotstucker carlsongovernmentcabalwokeleaksccppraydisastersweaponizedjabshotenemy withininjectionmilleyfood industrycovidltand we knowexposing evilsocial media attacks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy