911 Documentary - they would never lie to us

Those with power would never lie, they would never use their power for nefarious means, they would never keep advanced technology to themselves and would only ever use advanced technology for the public's benefit. They would never allow greed and selfishness to get in the way of making the world a better place and we can always trust what we are told by people who stand to gain in money and power. Nor would they be clever enough to set up controlled opposition to misdirect and confuse. Those with power wouldn't think of such tactics. Despite the evidence presented in this documentary, those in power never never lie.