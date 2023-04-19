BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MEDICAL PROBLEMS CAUSED BY BONE ISSUES DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 04/19/23
InfoHealth News
MEDICAL PROBLEMS CAUSED BY BONE ISSUES DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 04/19/23


https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613 CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563  

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
 Monologue Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the various medical problems caused by bone issues. Doc discusses the cranial nerves that are disrupted by cranial bone issues..and how tose nerves cause other ody issues. Pearls of Wisdom Billy Graff and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article concering a business venture that THE CVS drugstore chain is implementing. The giant company is exploring the use of home kidney dialyisis machines. It is a 35 billion a year industry that might possibly be treated in other ways. Callers Louise has carpul tunnel issues. Heidi asks about breast mammogram safety. Shirley has second thoughts about surgery. Wendy has eye cancer.

Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
