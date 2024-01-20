Create New Account
Col. Douglas MacGregor: Iran launches MASSIVE military move, regional war breaks out
Redacted News with Clayton Morris | Douglas MacGregor: Iran launches MASSIVE military move to protect Houthis, regional war breaks out. | War in the Middle East has entered a dangerous new phase as Iran launches multiple strikes on Israeli targets in Iraq. Where is this headed? Col. Douglas MacGregor joins us live.

full episode:

https://rumble.com/v47e0gr-oh-sht-its-starting.-iran-launches-massive-military-move-and-u.s.-cant-stop.html

