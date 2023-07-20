Swedish Embassy in Baghdad - Seized & Set on Fire by Protesters last night - Embassy Staff were Not Injured

Update, July 20, 2023

Iraqi Government Expels Swedish Ambassador Due to Planned Quran Burning

On Thursday, Iraq took the action of expelling the Swedish ambassador as a response to a planned Quran burning event in Stockholm. This act had incited hundreds of protesters to storm and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

In addition to expelling the Swedish ambassador, the Iraqi government also announced the recall of its charge d'affaires from Sweden. Furthermore, Iraq's state news agency reported that the country had suspended the working permit of Ericsson, a Swedish company operating on Iraqi soil.

ℹ️Protesters in Sweden had applied for and received permission from Swedish police to burn the Quran outside the Iraqi embassy on Thursday.

Original post with video:

Hundreds of protesters against the burning of a copy of the Qur'an, carried out recently with the consent of the Stockholm authorities, seized and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad. The embassy staff were not injured.



