"Nuclear war between U.S. and Russia is inevitable" - Russian General | Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Retired Major General Alexander Vladimirov, who wrote Russia's three volume book called the 'General Theory of War,' says the moment war broke out in Ukraine is the moment that nuclear war with the West became inevitable.
Mirrored - Redacted
👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕
Go grab some Redacted Merch from our store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com and pick some up.