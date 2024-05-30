BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Real Estate Show With Kevin J Johnston EPISODE 25 - Multiple Residencies
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
14 views • 11 months ago

The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Episode 25 - Panama Banking & Relocation - Learn how to move your money to Panama from Canada.

Learn More About How To Have Multiple Residencies Around The World with Our Special Guest KIM PARK.

Your money will never be safe in Canada, you need to move it all here. I can help you get it all done!

Find out how you can move your money to and make money in PANAMA at 9PM Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 29

LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

and

www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston/live

and

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston


#realestate #panama #panamacity #colon #pacifico #relocation #banking

Keywords
businesstaxeseconomicsfinancehouseshomespanamarealtorrealestatemlskevinjjohnstoncostaricarealtorshousesforsale
