I studied plants and witnessed the corruption of medicine
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
48 views • 4 weeks ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

(Advanced course: Foundational Minerals and Endothelial Healing for Healthcare Practitioners and Professionals: https://app.arkhub.io/program-details/2157 )

It's not so much the corruption in science, it's the corruption of medicine, because medicine isn't science, and science, the translation of science into the practice of medicine, is what's been corrupted, and it's been corrupted by, as we know, big money and big tech at every level.

So technologies always precede advancements in medicine when we're able to see things at a molecular level. So when I started college in 1976 at the University of Virginia, their Arts and Sciences program didn't even have a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry, so I had to get a Bachelor of Arts, degree in chemistry with a specialization in biology and about all I could study were plants.

Judy Mikovits, PhD

Extraordinary nitric oxide summit 2024 interview: https://youtu.be/-8HK4ut34sU?si=iaCk52oM_8PIaVO_

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

My biography: https://therealdrjudy.com/about-dr-judy

newssciencetruthmedicineplantheathjudy mikovits
